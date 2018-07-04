Wednesday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Signed SS Cadyn Grenier to a minor league contract.

BOSTON RED SOX — Optioned RHP William Cuevas to Pawtucket (IL). Reinstated RHP Tyler Thornburg from the 10-day DL.

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Signed OFs Steven Kwan and Korey Holland to minor league contracts.

DETROIT TIGERS — Recalled OF Jim Adduci from Toledo (IL).

HOUSTON ASTROS — Optioned 1B AJ Reed to Fresno (PCL).

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Optioned UT Kaleb Cowart to Salt Lake (PCL). Placed LHP Tyler Skaggs and OF Chris Young on the 10-day DL, Skaggs retroactive to July 1. Recalled OF Jabari Blush and RHP Deck McGuire from Salt Lake. Reinstated RHP Garrett Richards from the 10-day DL.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Placed INF Gleyber Torres on the 10-day DL, effective July 5.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Sent RHP Chris Archer to Charlotte (FSL) for a rehab assignment.

TEXAS RANGERS — Recalled RHP Chris Martin from Round Rock (PCL). Placed RHP Tony Barnette on the 10-day DL.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Assigned 3B Gio Urshela outright to Buffalo (IL).

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Optioned OF Michael Reed and RHP Evan Phillips to Gwinnett (IL). Recalled LHP Luiz Gohara from Gwinnett.

CHICAGO CUBS — Designated C Chris Gimenez for assignment. Recalled C Victor Caratini from Iowa (PCL).

CINCINNATI REDS — Optioned OF-INF Brandon Dixon to Louisville (IL). Recalled RHP Tanner Rainey and LHP Cody Reed from Louisville. Traded RHPs Dylan Floro and Zach Neal and international signing bonus pool space to the Los Angeles Dodgers for RHPs James Marinan and Anerurys Zabala. Assigned Marinan to Billings (Pioneer) and Zabala to Dayton (MWL).

MIAMI MARLINS — Placed OF Lewis Brinson and RHP Sandy Alcantara on the 10-day DL. Recalled LHP Dillon Peters from New Orleans (PCL).

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Signed 2B Ryan Goins to a minor league contract.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Placed RHP Joe Musgrove on the 10-day DL, retroactive to June 30. Recalled LHP Josh Smoker from Indianapolis (IL).

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Signed 3B Malcom Nunez and RHP Victor Villanueva to minor league contracts.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Placed RHP Kirby Yates on paternity leave. Optioned RHP Colten Brewer to El Paso (PCL). Recalled RHP Luis Perdomo from El Paso.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Optioned RHP Pierce Johnson to Sacramento (PCL). Recalled INF Kelby Tomlinson from Sacramento.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Designed LHP Tim Collins for assignment. Reinstated 1B Matt Adams from the 10-day DL.

American Association

CLEBURNE RAILROADERS — Released C Derek Shomon and C Shelby Ford. Signed RHP Torey Deshazier.

FARG0-MOORHEAD REDHAWKS — Signed RHP Brandon Barker.

GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS — Traded OF John Price Jr. to Gateway (Frontier) for future considerations.

KANSAS CITY T-BONES — Sold the contract of LHP James Buckelew to the Chicago Cubs. Signed RHP Marcus Crescentini.

LINCOLN SALTDOGS — Released OF Chad Hinshaw. Signed UT T.J. Bennett and RHP Dillon Sunnafrank.

ST. PAUL SAINTS — Released LHP Jeff Malm.

SIOUX FALLS CANARIES — Signed RHP Jake Esch.

WICHITA WINGNUTS — Announced INF Fernando Perez signed with Toros De Tijuana (Mexico). Signed INF Graylin Derke.

Can-Am League

NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Released INF Gerald Bautista.

ROCKLAND BOULDERS — Released RHP Kagen Hopkins.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

CLEVELAND CAVALIERS — Signed G Collin Sexton.

FOOTBALL Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Signed DL Mark Mackie and DB Brian Walker.

HOCKEY American Hockey League

STOCKTON HEAT — Named Joe Cirella assistant coach.

SOCCER United Soccer League

USL — Suspended Charlotte D Donnie Smith three games and Phoenix D Kody Wakasa, Indy D Karl Ouimette, Las Vegas D Marco Jaime and N.Y. Red Bulls II coach John Wolyniec one game.

