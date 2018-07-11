Wednesday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Placed RHP Andrew Cashner on the 10-day DL. Recalled RHP Yefry Ramirez from Norfolk (IL). Sent RHP Chris Tillman to Frederick (Carolina) for a rehab assignment. Signed RHP J.J. Montgomery to a minor league contract. Extended their working agreements with Norfolk, Bowie (EL), Frederick, Delmarva (SAL) and Aberdeen (NYP) through the 2020 season.

BOSTON RED SOX — Optioned LHP Jalen Beeks to Pawtucket (IL). Recalled LHP Robby Scott from Pawtucket.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Designated RHP Bruce Rondon for assignment. Selected the contract of RHP Jeanmar Gomez from Charlotte (IL).

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Designated RHP Rzepczynski for assignment. Reinstated LHP Tyler Olson from the 10-day DL.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Optioned RHP Ken Giles to Fresno (PCL). Recalled LHP Cionel Perez from Corpus Christi (TL).

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Optioned RHP Jason Adam to Omaha (PCL). Reinstated RHP Ian Kennedy from the 10-day DL.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Optioned RHP Deck McGuire to Salt Lake (PCL). Recalled OF Michael Hermosillo from Salt Lake.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Placed RHP Addison Reed on the 10-day DL. Recalled RHP Alan Busenitz from Rochester (IL). Sent RHP Ervin Santana to Chattanooga (SL) for a rehab assignment. Signed C LaRon Smith to a minor league contract.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Placed RHP Felix Hernandez on the 10-day DL, retroactive to Sunday. Optioned OF John Andreoli to Tacoma (PCL). Recalled RHP Nick Rumbelow and 2B Gordon Beckham from Tacoma.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Recalled 1B Ji-Man Choi and RHP Andrew Kittredge from Durham (IL).

TEXAS RANGERS — Designated OF Austin Jackson for assignment.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Optioned INF David Bote to Iowa (PCL). Reinstated 3B Kris Bryant from the 10-day DL. Sent LHP Brian Duensing to Tennessee (SL) for a rehab assignment.

CINCINNATI REDS — Signed LHP Carlos Diaz to a minor league contract.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Signed LHP Jorman Aponte to a minor league contract. Reinstated RHP Bryan Shaw from the 10-day DL. Optioned LHP Jerry Vasto to Albuquerque (PCL).

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Designated LHP Edward Paredes for assignment. Claimed LHP Zac Rosscup from Colorado.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Released SS Eric Sogard.

NEW YORK METS — Optioned OF Kevin Kaczmarski and RHP Drew Gagnon to Las Vegas (PCL). Selected the contract of OF Matt den Dekker from Las Vegas. Recalled RHP Jacob Rhame from Las Vegas. Released RHP Marcos Molina.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Optioned RHPs Jake Thompson and Enyel De Los Santos to Lehigh Valley (IL). Reinstated RHP Vince Velasquez from the 10-day DL.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Sent LHP Tyler Lyons to Springfield (TL) for a rehab assignment. Signed RHP Ramon Fernandez to a minor league contract.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Optioned RHP Walker Lockett to El Paso (PCL). Recalled OF Franmil Reyes from El Paso.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Sent RHP Stephen Strasburg to Potomac (Carolina) for a rehab assignment.

American Association

ST. PAUL SAINTS — Signed RHP Trevor Foss.

SIOUX FALLS CANARIES — Announced LHP Cesilio Pimentel signed with Tecolotes de los Dos Laredos (Mexican League).

WINNIPEG GOLDEYES — Released LHP Shane Dawson and INF Tommy Mendonca. Claimed RHP Tyler Herron off waivers from Lincoln.

Can-Am League

QUEBEC CAPITALES — Signed OF Edgar Lebron and LHP Christopher Suave.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES — Signed F Kevin Anderson to a four-year contract and F Omri Casspi.

FOOTBALL Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed DB Jeff Hecht to the practice roster.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

BUFFALO SABRES — Named Steve Smith assistant coach.

DETROIT RED WINGS — Agreed to terms with RW Anthony Mantha on a two-year contract.

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Re-signed F Adam Erne to a one-year, one-way contract.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

COLUMBUS CREW — Traded F Patrick Mullins to D.C. United for targeted allocation money.

United Soccer League

USL — Suspended Orange County D Andrew Crognale three games and Reno M Lindo Mfeka, Charlotte D Bilal Duckett, LA Galaxy II D Geoffrey Acheampong, Swope Park D Matheus Silva and Bethlehem M Fabian Herbers one game.

NEW YORK RED BULLS II — Signed D Allen Yanes.

COLLEGE

NCAA — Approved a waiver request for Duke football C Jack Wohlabaugh to be eligible this season.

ADRIAN — Named Brett Asher women’s lacrosse coach.

FLORIDA GULF COAST — Announced beach volleyball sophomore Candace Lacour has transferred from FAU and freshman Kaity Reed from Southeastern (Fla.).

OKLAHOMA STATE — Announced junior softball INF Sydney Springfield is transferring from LSU.

RICE — Named Derek Glasser men’s basketball video coordinator.

RUTGERS — Named Mike Bedford assistant women’s lacrosse coach.

SAINT JOSEPH’S — Named Gina McCool assistant softball coach.

TENNESSEE TECH — Promoted Leveda Dexter to assistant athletic director for academics and student welfare.

