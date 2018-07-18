Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Wednesday’s Sports Transactions

July 18, 2018 5:00 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
BASEBALL
National League

CINCINNATI REDS — Placed OF Scott Schebler on the 10-day DL, retroactive to July 15.

American Association

CLEBURNE RAILROADERS — Traded C Quinn Irey to Fargo-Moorhead for a player to be named. Signed C James Simpson.

GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS — Released RHP Christian.

LINCOLN SALTDOGS — Signed C Daniel Herrera.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

ST. PAUL SAINTS — Signed LHP Ryan Boelter.

WINNIPEG GOLDEYES — Signed OF McClain Bradley.

Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed RHP Chris Pike. Placed RHP Lee Sosa on the inactive list.

Can-Am League

OTTAWA CHAMPIONS — Released RHP Alex Vargas.

TROIS-RIVIERES AIGLES — Signed LHP Fernando Fernandez Beltran.

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

SAN ANTONIO SPURS — Traded F Kawhi Leonard and G-F Danny Green to Toronto for G DeMar DeRozan, C Jakob Poeltl and a protected 2019 first-round draft pick.

        On DoD: Pentagon IG highlights more than 1,500 open recommendations, some dating back a decade

FOOTBALL
National Football League

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Placed DE Gaelin Elmore on the reserve/retired list.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — CB Darrelle Revis announced his retirement.

Canadian Football League

CFL — Fined Winnipeg OL Pat Neufeld an undisclosed amount for a late hit on BC LB Solomon Elimimian.

ULTIMATE FIGHTING CHAMPIONSHIP

US ANTI-DOPING AGENCY — Announced UFC fighter Anderson Silva accepted a one-year sanction for his second anti-doping violation after testing positive for prohibited substances from a contaminated supplement.

COLLEGE

BRIDGEPORT — Named Janie Mitchell women’s basketball and cross country coach.

CLEMSON — Named Marty Simmons men’s assistant basketball coach and Matt Bucklin director of men’s basketball operations.

MICHIGAN — Agreed to terms with men’s basketball coach John Beilein on a contract extension through the 2022-23 season.

NEBRASKA — Named Ron Brown director of player development for football.

SAN FRANCISCO — Signed women’s tennis coach Peter Bartlett to a three-year contract.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington