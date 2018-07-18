Listen Live Sports

Wednesday's Sports Transactions

July 18, 2018
 
BASEBALL
American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Optioned OF Charlie Tilson to Charlotte (IL).

National League

CINCINNATI REDS — Placed OF Scott Schebler on the 10-day DL, retroactive to July 15.

American Association

CLEBURNE RAILROADERS — Traded C Quinn Irey to Fargo-Moorhead for a player to be named. Signed C James Simpson.

GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS — Released RHP Christian.

LINCOLN SALTDOGS — Signed C Daniel Herrera.

ST. PAUL SAINTS — Signed LHP Ryan Boelter.

WINNIPEG GOLDEYES — Signed OF McClain Bradley.

Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed RHP Chris Pike. Placed RHP Lee Sosa on the inactive list.

Can-Am League

OTTAWA CHAMPIONS — Released RHP Alex Vargas.

TROIS-RIVIERES AIGLES — Signed LHP Fernando Fernandez Beltran.

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

SAN ANTONIO SPURS — Traded F Kawhi Leonard and G-F Danny Green to Toronto for G DeMar DeRozan, C Jakob Poeltl and a protected 2019 first-round draft pick.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Promoted Ron Medlin to head certified athletic trainer and Joey Cleary to college and pro scout. Named Bobby Vega East area scout.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Placed DE Gaelin Elmore on the reserve/retired list.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — CB Darrelle Revis announced his retirement.

Canadian Football League

CFL — Fined Winnipeg OL Pat Neufeld an undisclosed amount for a late hit on BC LB Solomon Elimimian.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Acquired D Jacob Graves and a conditional 2019 sixth-round draft pick from Columbus for F Ryan MacInnis.

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Signed D Alex Lintuniemi to a one-year contract.

SAN JOSE SHARKS — Re-signed F Chris Tierney to a two-year contract.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

MLS —Suspended Real Salt Lake coach Mike Petke one-game for an on-field misconduct during a match against Minnesota United FC on July 14. This suspension is in addition to the one-game suspension as a result of being ejected from the game.

ULTIMATE FIGHTING CHAMPIONSHIP

US ANTI-DOPING AGENCY — Announced UFC fighter Anderson Silva accepted a one-year sanction for his second anti-doping violation after testing positive for prohibited substances from a contaminated supplement.

COLLEGE

BRIDGEPORT — Named Janie Mitchell women’s basketball and cross country coach.

CLEMSON — Named Marty Simmons men’s assistant basketball coach and Matt Bucklin director of men’s basketball operations.

MICHIGAN — Agreed to terms with men’s basketball coach John Beilein on a contract extension through the 2022-23 season.

NEBRASKA — Named Ron Brown director of player development for football.

SAN FRANCISCO — Signed women’s tennis coach Peter Bartlett to a three-year contract.

