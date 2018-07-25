Wednesday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Acquired RHP Nathan Eovaldi from Tampa Bay Rays for LHP Jalen Beeks.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Recalled RHP Luis Cessa from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL). Reinstated INF Gleyber Torres from the 10-day DL. Optioned INF Tyler Wade to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

American Association

GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS — Signed RHP Scott Plaza.

LINCOLN SALTDOGS — Signed INF Jamey Smart.

SIOUX FALLS CANARIES — Sold the contract of RHP Kevin Folman to Chicago (AL).

United Shore Professional Baseball

UTICA UNICORNS — Announced RHP Cody Brown signed with Seattle (AL).

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

ATLANTA HAWKS — Acquired F Carmelo Anthony and a protected 2022 first-round draft pick from Oklahoma City and Justin Anderson from Philadelphia. Sent Mike Muscala to Philadelphia and Dennis Schröder to Oklahoma City; and Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot went from Philadelphia to Oklahoma City.

DENVER NUGGETS — Agreed to term with G Monte Morris on a multiyear contract.

FOOTBALL National Football League

NFL — Suspended New York Jets CB Rashard Robinson for the first four regular-season games for violating the league’s substance abuse policy.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed general manager Thomas Dimitroff and coach Dan Quinn to three-year contract extensions through the 2022 season.

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed QB Josh Allen to a four-year contract.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed CB Denzel Ward to a four-year contract.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Placed S Andre Hal on the active-NFL list. Placed RB D’Onta Freeman, CB Jermaine Kelly Jr., OT Martinas Rankin and TE Jevoni Robinson on the PUP list.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Waived G Donavon Clark.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Placed Pat Elflein on the PUP list.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Named Bret Bielema consultant.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed DT Izaah Lunsford and LB Connor Barwin. Waived P Taylor Symmank.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed OL Jerry Ugokwe. Waived DE Channing Ward.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

CALGARY FLAMES — Re-signed C Mark Jankowski to a two-year contract.

DALLAS STARS — Signed F Mattias Janmark to a one-year contract.

MINNESOTA WILD — Agreed to terms with LW Jason Zucker on a five-year contract.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Signed D Dan Hamhuis to a two-year contract.

VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Signed F Jake Virtanen to a two-year contract.

ECHL

READING ROYALS — Agreed to terms with F Bo Pieper.

SOCCER National Women’s Soccer League

SKY BLUE FC — Waived M Thaisa Moreno and F Michaela Abam.

TENNIS International Tennis Federation

ITF — Named Heather Bowler executive director, communications & digital services.

