Wednesday’s Sports Transactions

BOSTON RED SOX — Acquired RHP Nathan Eovaldi from Tampa Bay Rays for LHP Jalen Beeks.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Recalled RHP Luis Cessa from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL). Reinstated INF Gleyber Torres from the 10-day DL. Optioned INF Tyler Wade to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS — Signed RHP Scott Plaza.
LINCOLN SALTDOGS — Signed INF Jamey Smart.
SIOUX FALLS CANARIES — Sold the contract of RHP Kevin Folman to Chicago (AL).
|United Shore Professional Baseball
UTICA UNICORNS — Announced RHP Cody Brown signed with Seattle (AL).
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
ATLANTA HAWKS — Acquired F Carmelo Anthony and a protected 2022 first-round draft pick from Oklahoma City and Justin Anderson from Philadelphia. Sent Mike Muscala to Philadelphia and Dennis Schröder to Oklahoma City; and Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot went from Philadelphia to Oklahoma City.
DENVER NUGGETS — Agreed to term with G Monte Morris on a multiyear contract.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
NFL — Suspended New York Jets CB Rashard Robinson for the first four regular-season games for violating the league’s substance abuse policy.
ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed general manager Thomas Dimitroff and coach Dan Quinn to three-year contract extensions through the 2022 season.
BUFFALO BILLS — Signed QB Josh Allen to a four-year contract.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed CB Denzel Ward to a four-year contract.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Placed S Andre Hal on the active-NFL list. Placed RB D’Onta Freeman, CB Jermaine Kelly Jr., OT Martinas Rankin and TE Jevoni Robinson on the PUP list.
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Waived G Donavon Clark.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Placed Pat Elflein on the PUP list.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Named Bret Bielema consultant.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed DT Izaah Lunsford and LB Connor Barwin. Waived P Taylor Symmank.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed OL Jerry Ugokwe. Waived DE Channing Ward.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
CALGARY FLAMES — Re-signed C Mark Jankowski to a two-year contract.
DALLAS STARS — Signed F Mattias Janmark to a one-year contract.
MINNESOTA WILD — Agreed to terms with LW Jason Zucker on a five-year contract.
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Signed D Dan Hamhuis to a two-year contract.
VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Signed F Jake Virtanen to a two-year contract.
READING ROYALS — Agreed to terms with F Bo Pieper.
|SOCCER
|National Women’s Soccer League
SKY BLUE FC — Waived M Thaisa Moreno and F Michaela Abam.
|TENNIS
|International Tennis Federation
ITF — Named Heather Bowler executive director, communications & digital services.
