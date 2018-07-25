Wednesday’s Sports Transactions

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled RHP David Hess from Norfolk (IL).
BOSTON RED SOX — Acquired RHP Nathan Eovaldi from Tampa Bay Rays for LHP Jalen Beeks.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Recalled RHP Luis Cessa from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL). Reinstated INF Gleyber Torres from the 10-day DL. Optioned INF Tyler Wade to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Recalled RHP Austin Pruitt from Durham (IL). Activated LHP Jonny Venters from the 10-day DL. Optioned RHP Chih-Wei Hu e-A Durham. Traded RHP Matt Andriese to the Arizona Diamondbacks for C Michael Pérez and RHP Brian Shaffer.
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Designated RHP Randall Delgado for assignment.
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Recalled RHP Walker Buehler from Oklahoma City (PCL). Optioned RHP Dylan Floro to Oklahoma City. Reinstated RHP Pedro Báez from the 10-day DL. Placed LHP Zac Rosscup on the 10-day DL.
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Recalled RHP Freddy Peralta from Wisconsin (MWL). Optioned OF Brett Phillips to Colorado Springs (PCL).
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Recalled INF-OF Adam Frazier from Indianapolis (IL). Optioned RHP Casey Sadler to Indianapolis.
GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS — Signed RHP Scott Plaza.
LINCOLN SALTDOGS — Signed INF Jamey Smart.
SIOUX FALLS CANARIES — Sold the contract of RHP Kevin Folman to Chicago (AL).
QUEBEC CAPITALES — Signed 1B Liam Wilson. Released OF Edgar Lebron.
|United Shore Professional Baseball
UTICA UNICORNS — Announced RHP Cody Brown signed with Seattle (AL).
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
ATLANTA HAWKS — Acquired F Carmelo Anthony and a protected 2022 first-round draft pick from Oklahoma City and Justin Anderson from Philadelphia. Sent Mike Muscala to Philadelphia and Dennis Schröder to Oklahoma City; and Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot went from Philadelphia to Oklahoma City.
DENVER NUGGETS — Agreed to term with G Monte Morris on a multiyear contract.
NEW YORK KNICKS — Signed G Kadeem Allen.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
NFL — Suspended New York Jets CB Rashard Robinson for the first four regular-season games for violating the league’s substance abuse policy.
ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed general manager Thomas Dimitroff and coach Dan Quinn to three-year contract extensions through the 2022 season.
BUFFALO BILLS — Signed QB Josh Allen to a four-year contract.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed CB Denzel Ward to a four-year contract.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed WRs Adonis Jennings and Kyle Lewis. Placed WR Michael Clark and G Cole Madison on the reserve/did not report list.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Placed S Andre Hal on the active-NFI list. Placed RB D’Onta Freeman, CB Jermaine Kelly Jr., OT Martinas Rankin and TE Jevoni Robinson on the PUP list.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Placed OT Anthony Castonzo, OT-G Denzelle Good and OT Austin Howard on the NFI list.
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Waived G Donavon Clark.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Placed Pat Elflein on the PUP list.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Named Bret Bielema consultant.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed DT Izaah Lunsford and LB Connor Barwin. Waived P Taylor Symmank.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed OL Jerry Ugokwe. Waived DE Channing Ward.
WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Signed DB Prince Charles Iworah. Waived-inujred RB Keith Marshall. Placed DL Stacy McGee on the PUP list. Placed DB Joshua Holsey on the active/non-football injury list.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
CALGARY FLAMES — Re-signed C Mark Jankowski to a two-year contract.
DALLAS STARS — Signed F Mattias Janmark to a one-year contract.
MINNESOTA WILD — Agreed to terms with LW Jason Zucker on a five-year contract.
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Signed D Dan Hamhuis to a two-year contract.
VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Signed F Jake Virtanen to a two-year contract.
READING ROYALS — Agreed to terms with F Bo Pieper.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
FC DALLAS — Signed M Thomas Roberts.
LA GALAXY II — Signed D Diedie Traore.
|National Women’s Soccer League
SKY BLUE FC — Waived M Thaisa Moreno and F Michaela Abam.
|Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football
CONCACAF — Named Karina LeBlanc head of women’s football.
USL — Suspended FC Cincinnati’s Emery Welshmanr three games for an incident in July 18 game against Charlotte. Suspended Indy’s Brad Ring one game for an incident in a July 21 game Tampa Bay. Suspended Nashville’s London Woodberry one game after his sending off for two yellow cards in a July 21 game against Ottawa. Suspended OKC’s Christian Ibeagha one game after receiving his eighth yellow card of the season during a July 21 game against Sacramento. Suspended Tampa Bay’s Georgi Hristov one game after receiving his fifth yellow card of the season during a July 21 game against Indy.
|TENNIS
|International Tennis Federation
ITF — Named Heather Bowler executive director, communications & digital services.
CLAYTON STATE — Named Jalyn Brooks graduate assistant for women’s basketball and compliance.
HAMILTON — Named Hannah Fleckenstein men’s and women’s assistant tennis coach.
XAVIER (NO) — Named Rebecca Appelt athletic trainer.
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.