Wednesday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled RHP David Hess from Norfolk (IL).

BOSTON RED SOX — Acquired RHP Nathan Eovaldi from Tampa Bay Rays for LHP Jalen Beeks.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Recalled RHP Luis Cessa from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL). Reinstated INF Gleyber Torres from the 10-day DL. Optioned INF Tyler Wade to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Recalled RHP Austin Pruitt from Durham (IL). Activated LHP Jonny Venters from the 10-day DL. Optioned RHP Chih-Wei Hu e-A Durham. Traded RHP Matt Andriese to the Arizona Diamondbacks for C Michael Pérez and RHP Brian Shaffer.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Designated RHP Randall Delgado for assignment.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Recalled RHP Walker Buehler from Oklahoma City (PCL). Optioned RHP Dylan Floro to Oklahoma City. Reinstated RHP Pedro Báez from the 10-day DL. Placed LHP Zac Rosscup on the 10-day DL.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Recalled RHP Freddy Peralta from Wisconsin (MWL). Optioned OF Brett Phillips to Colorado Springs (PCL).

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Recalled INF-OF Adam Frazier from Indianapolis (IL). Optioned RHP Casey Sadler to Indianapolis.

American Association

GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS — Signed RHP Scott Plaza.

LINCOLN SALTDOGS — Signed INF Jamey Smart.

SIOUX FALLS CANARIES — Sold the contract of RHP Kevin Folman to Chicago (AL).

Can-Am League

QUEBEC CAPITALES — Signed 1B Liam Wilson. Released OF Edgar Lebron.

United Shore Professional Baseball

UTICA UNICORNS — Announced RHP Cody Brown signed with Seattle (AL).

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

ATLANTA HAWKS — Acquired F Carmelo Anthony and a protected 2022 first-round draft pick from Oklahoma City and Justin Anderson from Philadelphia. Sent Mike Muscala to Philadelphia and Dennis Schröder to Oklahoma City; and Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot went from Philadelphia to Oklahoma City.

DENVER NUGGETS — Agreed to term with G Monte Morris on a multiyear contract.

NEW YORK KNICKS — Signed G Kadeem Allen.

FOOTBALL National Football League

NFL — Suspended New York Jets CB Rashard Robinson for the first four regular-season games for violating the league’s substance abuse policy.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed general manager Thomas Dimitroff and coach Dan Quinn to three-year contract extensions through the 2022 season.

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed QB Josh Allen to a four-year contract.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed CB Denzel Ward to a four-year contract.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed WRs Adonis Jennings and Kyle Lewis. Placed WR Michael Clark and G Cole Madison on the reserve/did not report list.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Placed S Andre Hal on the active-NFI list. Placed RB D’Onta Freeman, CB Jermaine Kelly Jr., OT Martinas Rankin and TE Jevoni Robinson on the PUP list.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Placed OT Anthony Castonzo, OT-G Denzelle Good and OT Austin Howard on the NFI list.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Waived G Donavon Clark.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Placed Pat Elflein on the PUP list.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Named Bret Bielema consultant.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed DT Izaah Lunsford and LB Connor Barwin. Waived P Taylor Symmank.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed OL Jerry Ugokwe. Waived DE Channing Ward.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Signed DB Prince Charles Iworah. Waived-inujred RB Keith Marshall. Placed DL Stacy McGee on the PUP list. Placed DB Joshua Holsey on the active/non-football injury list.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

CALGARY FLAMES — Re-signed C Mark Jankowski to a two-year contract.

DALLAS STARS — Signed F Mattias Janmark to a one-year contract.

MINNESOTA WILD — Agreed to terms with LW Jason Zucker on a five-year contract.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Signed D Dan Hamhuis to a two-year contract.

VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Signed F Jake Virtanen to a two-year contract.

ECHL

READING ROYALS — Agreed to terms with F Bo Pieper.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

FC DALLAS — Signed M Thomas Roberts.

LA GALAXY II — Signed D Diedie Traore.

National Women’s Soccer League

SKY BLUE FC — Waived M Thaisa Moreno and F Michaela Abam.

WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Waived M Maddie Huster.

Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football

CONCACAF — Named Karina LeBlanc head of women’s football.

United Soccer League

USL — Suspended FC Cincinnati’s Emery Welshmanr three games for an incident in July 18 game against Charlotte. Suspended Indy’s Brad Ring one game for an incident in a July 21 game Tampa Bay. Suspended Nashville’s London Woodberry one game after his sending off for two yellow cards in a July 21 game against Ottawa. Suspended OKC’s Christian Ibeagha one game after receiving his eighth yellow card of the season during a July 21 game against Sacramento. Suspended Tampa Bay’s Georgi Hristov one game after receiving his fifth yellow card of the season during a July 21 game against Indy.

TENNIS International Tennis Federation

ITF — Named Heather Bowler executive director, communications & digital services.

COLLEGE

CLAYTON STATE — Named Jalyn Brooks graduate assistant for women’s basketball and compliance.

HAMILTON — Named Hannah Fleckenstein men’s and women’s assistant tennis coach.

XAVIER (NO) — Named Rebecca Appelt athletic trainer.

