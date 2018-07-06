West Indies crushes Bangladesh by innings in 1st test

NORTH SOUND, Antigua (AP) — Bangladesh delayed the inevitable for almost two hours when its last wicket fell and West Indies won their first cricket test by an innings and 219 runs on Friday inside seven sessions.

Bangladesh, after its lowest test score of 43 in the first innings, was all out for 144 in the second after resuming day three on 62-6.

West Indies showed the folly of the Bangladesh batsmen’s shot-making by posting 406.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Nurul Hasan stalled the home side’s attack with a career-best test score of 64 off 74 balls. He resumed the day on 7 and went after Shannon Gabriel, but another quick, Miguel Cummins, bagged him with a caught-and-bowled.

Hasan was the ninth wicket out. Rubel Hossain, with whom Hasan combined for 55, was last man out on 16, losing his leg stump to Cummins.

All four West Indies pacemen took five wickets in the match. Kemar Roach took five in 12 deliveries in the first innings and didn’t bowl in the second after hurting his hamstring. Nevertheless, Bangladesh also couldn’t handle Gabriel, Cummins, and captain Jason Holder.

“We were disappointed after losing the last Test of the series against Sri Lanka a week ago so that gave us some additional motivation,” said West Indies captain Jason Holder. “We needed to be a little more clinical in the second innings but I am looking now to us setting the tone again for the second Test.”

Mahmudullah, on 15 overnight, was out to the second delivery of the morning without adding to his score. He edged Holder to third slip.

Next to go was Kamrul Islam Rabbi, whose middle stump was uprooted by Gabriel on 7 at 88-8.

Hasan and Hossain put off the end in a defiant 13 overs together.

“(It was) very tough for us,” Bangladesh captain Shakib al Hasan said. “We need to adapt better to these conditions”.

“It is not something we are familiar with but we have to spend the next five days getting ready for a similar situation when the next Test begins.”

The second and final test starts on Thursday in Kingston.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.