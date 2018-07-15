White Sox 10, Royals 1

|Kansas City
|Chicago
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Mrrfeld 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Moncada 2b
|4
|3
|3
|1
|Bnfacio rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Y.Sanch 3b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|Mstakas 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|J.Abreu dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|H.Dzier 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Palka lf
|4
|3
|3
|2
|S.Perez dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|L.Grcia rf
|4
|1
|3
|1
|Duda 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Dvidson 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Orlando cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Ti.Andr ss
|4
|1
|1
|2
|A.Grdon lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|K.Smith c
|4
|0
|1
|2
|Mondesi ss
|3
|1
|2
|1
|Engel cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Butera c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|30
|1
|5
|1
|Totals
|36
|10
|13
|9
|Kansas City
|000
|000
|010—
|1
|Chicago
|202
|051
|00x—10
E_Bonifacio (1). DP_Kansas City 1, Chicago 1. LOB_Kansas City 5, Chicago 4. 2B_Merrifield (30), Mondesi (5), Moncada (19), Ti.Anderson (13), K.Smith (3). HR_Mondesi (3), Moncada (12), Palka (12). SB_L.Garcia (10).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Kansas City
|Smith L,0-1
|2
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|Flynn
|2
|2
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Romero
|1
|6
|5
|5
|0
|1
|Adam
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Sparkman
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Chicago
|Giolito W,6-8
|6
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|3
|6
|Avilan
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gomez
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Santiago
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
WP_Flynn.
Umpires_Home, Chad Whitson; First, Mike Winters; Second, Tim Timmons; Third, Adam Hamari.
T_2:39. A_23,434 (40,615).
