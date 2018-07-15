Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

White Sox 10, Royals 1

July 15, 2018 5:10 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Kansas City Chicago
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Mrrfeld 2b 3 0 1 0 Moncada 2b 4 3 3 1
Bnfacio rf 3 0 0 0 Y.Sanch 3b 5 0 1 1
Mstakas 3b 2 0 0 0 J.Abreu dh 3 1 0 0
H.Dzier 3b 1 0 0 0 Palka lf 4 3 3 2
S.Perez dh 4 0 1 0 L.Grcia rf 4 1 3 1
Duda 1b 4 0 1 0 Dvidson 1b 4 1 1 0
Orlando cf 4 0 0 0 Ti.Andr ss 4 1 1 2
A.Grdon lf 3 0 0 0 K.Smith c 4 0 1 2
Mondesi ss 3 1 2 1 Engel cf 4 0 0 0
Butera c 3 0 0 0
Totals 30 1 5 1 Totals 36 10 13 9
Kansas City 000 000 010— 1
Chicago 202 051 00x—10

E_Bonifacio (1). DP_Kansas City 1, Chicago 1. LOB_Kansas City 5, Chicago 4. 2B_Merrifield (30), Mondesi (5), Moncada (19), Ti.Anderson (13), K.Smith (3). HR_Mondesi (3), Moncada (12), Palka (12). SB_L.Garcia (10).

IP H R ER BB SO
Kansas City
Smith L,0-1 2 3 2 2 0 2
Flynn 2 2 2 2 2 1
Romero 1 6 5 5 0 1
Adam 1 2 1 1 0 3
Sparkman 2 0 0 0 0 1
Chicago
Giolito W,6-8 6 1-3 2 0 0 3 6
Avilan 2-3 1 0 0 0 0
Gomez 1 2 1 1 0 1
Santiago 1 0 0 0 0 1

WP_Flynn.

Umpires_Home, Chad Whitson; First, Mike Winters; Second, Tim Timmons; Third, Adam Hamari.

Advertisement

T_2:39. A_23,434 (40,615).

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington