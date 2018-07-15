White Sox 10, Royals 1

Kansas City Chicago ab r h bi ab r h bi Mrrfeld 2b 3 0 1 0 Moncada 2b 4 3 3 1 Bnfacio rf 3 0 0 0 Y.Sanch 3b 5 0 1 1 Mstakas 3b 2 0 0 0 J.Abreu dh 3 1 0 0 H.Dzier 3b 1 0 0 0 Palka lf 4 3 3 2 S.Perez dh 4 0 1 0 L.Grcia rf 4 1 3 1 Duda 1b 4 0 1 0 Dvidson 1b 4 1 1 0 Orlando cf 4 0 0 0 Ti.Andr ss 4 1 1 2 A.Grdon lf 3 0 0 0 K.Smith c 4 0 1 2 Mondesi ss 3 1 2 1 Engel cf 4 0 0 0 Butera c 3 0 0 0 Totals 30 1 5 1 Totals 36 10 13 9

Kansas City 000 000 010— 1 Chicago 202 051 00x—10

E_Bonifacio (1). DP_Kansas City 1, Chicago 1. LOB_Kansas City 5, Chicago 4. 2B_Merrifield (30), Mondesi (5), Moncada (19), Ti.Anderson (13), K.Smith (3). HR_Mondesi (3), Moncada (12), Palka (12). SB_L.Garcia (10).

IP H R ER BB SO Kansas City Smith L,0-1 2 3 2 2 0 2 Flynn 2 2 2 2 2 1 Romero 1 6 5 5 0 1 Adam 1 2 1 1 0 3 Sparkman 2 0 0 0 0 1 Chicago Giolito W,6-8 6 1-3 2 0 0 3 6 Avilan 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 Gomez 1 2 1 1 0 1 Santiago 1 0 0 0 0 1

WP_Flynn.

Umpires_Home, Chad Whitson; First, Mike Winters; Second, Tim Timmons; Third, Adam Hamari.

T_2:39. A_23,434 (40,615).

