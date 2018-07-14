White Sox 2B Moncada departs with bruised right knee

CHICAGO (AP) — White Sox second baseman Yoan Moncada has left their game against Kansas City with a bruised right knee.

Moncada got hurt while going to catch a pickoff attempt at second in the fifth inning. It looked as if he banged knees with the Royals’ Paulo Orlando.

The 23-year-old Moncada went down right after the play and was helped off the field Saturday. Daniel Palka came in to play left, Ryan LaMarre shifted from left to right and Leury Garcia moved to second.

X-rays were negative, and the team says Moncada is day to day.

Advertisement

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.