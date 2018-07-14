Listen Live Sports

White Sox 2B Moncada departs with bruised right knee

July 14, 2018 4:26 pm
 
CHICAGO (AP) — White Sox second baseman Yoan Moncada has left their game against Kansas City with a bruised right knee.

Moncada got hurt while going to catch a pickoff attempt at second in the fifth inning. It looked as if he banged knees with the Royals’ Paulo Orlando.

The 23-year-old Moncada went down right after the play and was helped off the field Saturday. Daniel Palka came in to play left, Ryan LaMarre shifted from left to right and Leury Garcia moved to second.

X-rays were negative, and the team says Moncada is day to day.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

