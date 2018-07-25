White Sox 4, Angels 2

|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Moncada 2b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.234
|Sanchez 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.257
|Abreu 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.253
|A.Garcia rf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.268
|Narvaez c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.293
|Davidson dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.220
|Delmonico lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.219
|1-L.Garcia pr-lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.283
|Anderson ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Engel cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.214
|Totals
|35
|4
|8
|4
|3
|5
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Fletcher 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.295
|Simmons ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.303
|Trout cf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2
|.305
|Upton lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Pujols dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.248
|Kinsler 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.228
|Marte 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.226
|a-Ohtani ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.279
|Maldonado c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.223
|b-Valbuena ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.202
|Calhoun rf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.189
|Totals
|30
|2
|4
|2
|4
|9
|Chicago
|002
|000
|110—4
|8
|0
|Los Angeles
|000
|000
|020—2
|4
|1
a-flied out for Marte in the 9th. b-struck out for Maldonado in the 9th.
1-ran for Delmonico in the 8th.
E_Kinsler (7). LOB_Chicago 8, Los Angeles 6. 2B_Davidson (15), Fletcher (6), Kinsler (18). HR_Moncada (13), off Ramirez. RBIs_Moncada (42), Abreu (55), A.Garcia (21), Delmonico (8), Fletcher (11), Trout (54). SB_Trout (19). SF_A.Garcia.
Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 4 (Narvaez 2, Anderson, Engel); Los Angeles 4 (Upton 3, Valbuena). RISP_Chicago 2 for 7; Los Angeles 1 for 6.
Runners moved up_Engel.
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Rodon, W, 3-3
|7
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|3
|8
|111
|3.38
|Minaya
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|14
|3.32
|Gomez, H, 3
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|3.00
|Soria, S, 16-19
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|2.56
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Pena, L, 1-1
|6
|4
|2
|2
|3
|2
|84
|3.34
|Ramirez
|1
|2-3
|4
|2
|2
|0
|2
|33
|4.61
|Johnson
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|3.72
Minaya pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.
Inherited runners-scored_Minaya 2-2, Gomez 3-0, Johnson 2-0. HBP_Minaya (Simmons).
Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Brian Knight; Second, Gerry Davis; Third, Ryan Additon.
T_2:58. A_33,937 (45,050).
