White Sox 4, Angels 2

July 25, 2018 1:21 am
 
Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Moncada 2b 4 2 2 1 1 0 .234
Sanchez 3b 4 0 0 0 1 1 .257
Abreu 1b 4 0 1 1 1 1 .253
A.Garcia rf 3 0 0 1 0 0 .268
Narvaez c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .293
Davidson dh 4 1 1 0 0 0 .220
Delmonico lf 4 0 1 1 0 0 .219
1-L.Garcia pr-lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .283
Anderson ss 4 1 2 0 0 1 .250
Engel cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .214
Totals 35 4 8 4 3 5
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Fletcher 3b 3 0 1 1 1 1 .295
Simmons ss 3 0 1 0 0 1 .303
Trout cf 2 0 0 1 2 2 .305
Upton lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .250
Pujols dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .248
Kinsler 2b 4 1 2 0 0 1 .228
Marte 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .226
a-Ohtani ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .279
Maldonado c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .223
b-Valbuena ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .202
Calhoun rf 2 1 0 0 1 1 .189
Totals 30 2 4 2 4 9
Chicago 002 000 110—4 8 0
Los Angeles 000 000 020—2 4 1

a-flied out for Marte in the 9th. b-struck out for Maldonado in the 9th.

1-ran for Delmonico in the 8th.

E_Kinsler (7). LOB_Chicago 8, Los Angeles 6. 2B_Davidson (15), Fletcher (6), Kinsler (18). HR_Moncada (13), off Ramirez. RBIs_Moncada (42), Abreu (55), A.Garcia (21), Delmonico (8), Fletcher (11), Trout (54). SB_Trout (19). SF_A.Garcia.

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 4 (Narvaez 2, Anderson, Engel); Los Angeles 4 (Upton 3, Valbuena). RISP_Chicago 2 for 7; Los Angeles 1 for 6.

Runners moved up_Engel.

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Rodon, W, 3-3 7 2-3 2 2 2 3 8 111 3.38
Minaya 0 1 0 0 1 0 14 3.32
Gomez, H, 3 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 3.00
Soria, S, 16-19 1 1 0 0 0 1 17 2.56
Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Pena, L, 1-1 6 4 2 2 3 2 84 3.34
Ramirez 1 2-3 4 2 2 0 2 33 4.61
Johnson 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 12 3.72

Minaya pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored_Minaya 2-2, Gomez 3-0, Johnson 2-0. HBP_Minaya (Simmons).

Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Brian Knight; Second, Gerry Davis; Third, Ryan Additon.

T_2:58. A_33,937 (45,050).

