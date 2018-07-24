Listen Live Sports

White Sox 5, Angels 3

July 24, 2018 1:56 am
 
Chicago Los Angeles
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Moncada 2b 4 1 1 0 K.Clhun rf 5 1 1 1
Y.Sanch 3b 4 1 1 0 Simmons ss 5 0 0 0
J.Abreu 1b 4 2 2 2 Trout cf 0 0 0 1
Palka lf 4 0 0 0 Upton lf 4 0 1 0
A.Grcia rf 0 0 0 0 Pujols 1b 4 0 1 0
Dvidson dh 2 0 0 0 Ohtani dh 4 1 1 1
L.Grcia rf-lf 3 1 1 1 Kinsler 2b 3 0 0 0
Ti.Andr ss 4 0 2 0 Mldnado c 3 0 0 0
K.Smith c 3 0 0 2 Vlbuena ph 0 0 0 0
Engel cf 4 0 1 0 J.Marte ph 1 0 0 0
Briceno c 0 0 0 0
Fltcher 3b 4 1 3 0
Totals 32 5 8 5 Totals 33 3 7 3
Chicago 100 013 000—5
Los Angeles 002 100 000—3

E_Giolito (1). DP_Los Angeles 1. LOB_Chicago 7, Los Angeles 10. 2B_K.Calhoun (6), Fletcher 2 (5). 3B_L.Garcia (3). HR_J.Abreu (14), Ohtani (8). SB_Moncada (10), Y.Sanchez (10), Engel (11), Trout 2 (18), Kinsler (9). SF_L.Garcia (1), Trout (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Chicago
Giolito W,7-8 6 5 3 3 4 5
Cedeno H,5 2-3 0 0 0 1 1
Minaya H,4 1-3 1 0 0 0 1
Fry H,10 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Gomez H,2 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Avilan H,7 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Soria S,15-18 1 1 0 0 1 2
Los Angeles
Barria L,5-7 5 4 4 4 3 2
Robles BS,1 2-3 2 1 1 1 1
Alvarez 2-3 1 0 0 0 1
Anderson 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 1
Parker 1 1 0 0 0 2

Barria pitched to 2 batters in the 6th

Minaya pitched to 1 batter in the 8th

HBP_by Robles (Smith).

Umpires_Home, Ryan Additon; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Gerry Davis.

T_3:36. A_35,285 (45,050).

