White Sox 9, Blue Jays 5

|Toronto
|Chicago
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Grndrsn rf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Moncada 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Grrl Jr ss
|5
|0
|2
|2
|Y.Sanch 3b
|4
|2
|1
|1
|Smoak 1b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|J.Abreu 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Morales dh
|5
|0
|2
|1
|A.Grcia rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Solarte 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Dlmnico lf
|3
|2
|1
|1
|T.Hrnnd lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Engel cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|R.Mrtin c
|3
|2
|2
|1
|Dvidson dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Grichuk cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Palka ph-dh
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Drury 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|K.Smith c
|3
|2
|2
|0
|
|L.Grcia cf-lf
|4
|0
|2
|4
|
|Ti.Andr ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|37
|5
|12
|5
|Totals
|34
|9
|12
|9
|Toronto
|121
|010
|000—5
|Chicago
|000
|100
|26x—9
DP_Toronto 2, Chicago 1. LOB_Toronto 8, Chicago 4. 2B_Smoak (28), Morales (14), J.Abreu (29). 3B_L.Garcia (4). HR_R.Martin (8), Y.Sanchez (6), Delmonico (3). SB_Moncada (11). CS_Solarte (2).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Toronto
|Axford
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Petricka
|2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Loup
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Clippard
|1
|1-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|Garcia H,1
|1-3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Tepera L,5-4 BS,6
|0
|3
|4
|4
|0
|0
|Drake
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Chicago
|Giolito
|4
|1-3
|9
|5
|5
|1
|3
|Danish
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Cedeno
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Minaya W,1-2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Fry
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Tepera pitched to 5 batters in the 8th
HBP_by Danish (Grichuk), by Tepera (Delmonico), by Tepera (Smith). WP_Clippard.
Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, Brian O’Nora; Second, Fieldin Cubreth; Third, CB Bucknor.
T_3:11. A_29,442 (40,615).
