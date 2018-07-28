White Sox 9, Blue Jays 5

Toronto Chicago ab r h bi ab r h bi Grndrsn rf 5 1 2 0 Moncada 2b 4 0 0 0 Grrl Jr ss 5 0 2 2 Y.Sanch 3b 4 2 1 1 Smoak 1b 5 1 1 0 J.Abreu 1b 4 1 2 0 Morales dh 5 0 2 1 A.Grcia rf 4 1 2 1 Solarte 2b 4 0 1 1 Dlmnico lf 3 2 1 1 T.Hrnnd lf 3 0 0 0 Engel cf 0 0 0 0 R.Mrtin c 3 2 2 1 Dvidson dh 3 0 0 0 Grichuk cf 3 0 1 0 Palka ph-dh 1 1 1 2 Drury 3b 4 1 1 0 K.Smith c 3 2 2 0 L.Grcia cf-lf 4 0 2 4 Ti.Andr ss 4 0 1 0 Totals 37 5 12 5 Totals 34 9 12 9

Toronto 121 010 000—5 Chicago 000 100 26x—9

DP_Toronto 2, Chicago 1. LOB_Toronto 8, Chicago 4. 2B_Smoak (28), Morales (14), J.Abreu (29). 3B_L.Garcia (4). HR_R.Martin (8), Y.Sanchez (6), Delmonico (3). SB_Moncada (11). CS_Solarte (2).

IP H R ER BB SO Toronto Axford 3 1 0 0 0 3 Petricka 2 3 1 1 0 2 Loup 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 Clippard 1 1-3 3 2 2 0 2 Garcia H,1 1-3 1 2 2 1 0 Tepera L,5-4 BS,6 0 3 4 4 0 0 Drake 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 Chicago Giolito 4 1-3 9 5 5 1 3 Danish 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 Cedeno 1 1 0 0 1 1 Minaya W,1-2 1 1 0 0 0 1 Fry 1 0 0 0 0 1

Tepera pitched to 5 batters in the 8th

HBP_by Danish (Grichuk), by Tepera (Delmonico), by Tepera (Smith). WP_Clippard.

Advertisement

Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, Brian O’Nora; Second, Fieldin Cubreth; Third, CB Bucknor.

T_3:11. A_29,442 (40,615).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.