White Sox 9, Royals 6

Kansas City Chicago ab r h bi ab r h bi Mrrfeld 2b 4 2 2 1 Moncada 2b 2 1 0 0 Bnfacio rf 4 1 1 2 Y.Sanch 3b 4 1 1 0 Mstakas 3b 4 0 0 0 J.Abreu 1b 5 1 2 1 S.Perez c 4 0 1 1 Palka dh 5 2 3 1 Duda dh 4 1 1 0 Engel pr-dh 0 1 0 0 H.Dzier 1b 3 1 0 0 L.Grcia rf 5 2 3 3 A.Grdon lf 4 0 1 0 Narvaez c 4 1 2 3 A.Escbr cf 4 0 0 1 Ti.Andr ss 5 0 1 0 Mondesi ss 4 1 1 0 LaMarre lf 4 0 2 1 Tilson cf 3 0 0 0 Totals 35 6 7 5 Totals 37 9 14 9

Kansas City 002 000 220—6 Chicago 302 002 02x—9

E_Moncada (15), Y.Sanchez (10), A.Escobar (8). DP_Kansas City 1. LOB_Kansas City 8, Chicago 10. 2B_Bonifacio (5), A.Gordon (10), Palka (9), L.Garcia (5). HR_J.Abreu (13), L.Garcia (4), Narvaez (3). SF_S.Perez (4).

IP H R ER BB SO Kansas City Keller L,2-4 2 2-3 7 5 5 4 1 Fillmyer 2 1-3 3 1 1 2 2 Hill 1 2 1 1 0 1 Adam 1 0 0 0 0 0 McCarthy 1 2 2 2 0 0 Chicago Shields W,4-10 6 2-3 5 4 2 2 7 Avilan 0 0 0 0 0 0 Minaya H,3 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Cedeno H,4 2-3 1 2 1 1 0 Gomez H,1 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 Soria S,14-17 1 0 0 0 0 2

Fillmyer pitched to 1 batter in the 6th

Avilan pitched to 1 batter in the 7th

HBP_by Shields (Bonifacio), by Avilan (Moustakas). WP_Shields 2, Keller, Fillmyer.

Umpires_Home, Tim Timmons; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Mike Winters.

T_3:34. A_19,361 (40,615).

