White Sox 9, Royals 6

|Kansas City
|Chicago
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Mrrfeld 2b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|Moncada 2b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Bnfacio rf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Y.Sanch 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Mstakas 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|J.Abreu 1b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|S.Perez c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Palka dh
|5
|2
|3
|1
|Duda dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Engel pr-dh
|0
|1
|0
|0
|H.Dzier 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|L.Grcia rf
|5
|2
|3
|3
|A.Grdon lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Narvaez c
|4
|1
|2
|3
|A.Escbr cf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Ti.Andr ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Mondesi ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|LaMarre lf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|Tilson cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|35
|6
|7
|5
|Totals
|37
|9
|14
|9
|Kansas City
|002
|000
|220—6
|Chicago
|302
|002
|02x—9
E_Moncada (15), Y.Sanchez (10), A.Escobar (8). DP_Kansas City 1. LOB_Kansas City 8, Chicago 10. 2B_Bonifacio (5), A.Gordon (10), Palka (9), L.Garcia (5). HR_J.Abreu (13), L.Garcia (4), Narvaez (3). SF_S.Perez (4).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Kansas City
|Keller L,2-4
|2
|2-3
|7
|5
|5
|4
|1
|Fillmyer
|2
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Hill
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Adam
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|McCarthy
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Chicago
|Shields W,4-10
|6
|2-3
|5
|4
|2
|2
|7
|Avilan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Minaya H,3
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cedeno H,4
|2-3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Gomez H,1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Soria S,14-17
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
Fillmyer pitched to 1 batter in the 6th
Avilan pitched to 1 batter in the 7th
HBP_by Shields (Bonifacio), by Avilan (Moustakas). WP_Shields 2, Keller, Fillmyer.
Umpires_Home, Tim Timmons; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Mike Winters.
T_3:34. A_19,361 (40,615).
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.