White Sox 9, Royals 6

July 14, 2018 12:00 am
 
Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Merrifield 2b 4 2 2 1 1 0 .305
Bonifacio rf 4 1 1 2 0 2 .289
Moustakas 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .253
Perez c 4 0 1 1 0 1 .217
Duda dh 4 1 1 0 1 2 .238
Dozier 1b 3 1 0 0 1 1 .210
Gordon lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .248
Escobar cf 4 0 0 1 0 1 .198
Mondesi ss 4 1 1 0 0 1 .232
Totals 35 6 7 5 3 9
Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Moncada 2b 2 1 0 0 3 1 .230
Sanchez 3b 4 1 1 0 1 1 .259
Abreu 1b 5 1 2 1 0 0 .255
Palka dh 5 2 3 1 0 0 .226
1-Engel pr-dh 0 1 0 0 0 0 .224
Garcia rf 5 2 3 3 0 0 .280
Narvaez c 4 1 2 3 1 0 .286
Anderson ss 5 0 1 0 0 1 .246
LaMarre lf 4 0 2 1 0 1 .272
Tilson cf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .267
Totals 37 9 14 9 6 4
Kansas City 002 000 220—6 7 1
Chicago 302 002 02x—9 14 2

1-ran for Palka in the 8th.

E_Escobar (8), Moncada (15), Sanchez (10). LOB_Kansas City 8, Chicago 10. 2B_Bonifacio (5), Gordon (10), Palka (9), Garcia (5). HR_Abreu (13), off Fillmyer; Garcia (4), off Hill; Narvaez (3), off McCarthy. RBIs_Merrifield (30), Bonifacio 2 (5), Perez (39), Escobar (21), Abreu (52), Palka (30), Garcia 3 (20), Narvaez 3 (17), LaMarre (9). SF_Perez.

Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 7 (Bonifacio 2, Perez, Duda, Dozier, Escobar 2); Chicago 5 (Sanchez 2, Abreu, Anderson 2). RISP_Kansas City 2 for 11; Chicago 5 for 18.

Runners moved up_Gordon, Narvaez. GIDP_Sanchez.

DP_Kansas City 1 (Mondesi, Dozier).

Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Keller, L, 2-4 2 2-3 7 5 5 4 1 70 3.13
Fillmyer 2 1-3 3 1 1 2 2 56 3.45
Hill 1 2 1 1 0 1 27 5.93
Adam 1 0 0 0 0 0 11 4.22
McCarthy 1 2 2 2 0 0 16 3.69
Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Shields, W, 4-10 6 2-3 5 4 2 2 7 109 4.43
Avilan 0 0 0 0 0 0 6 4.05
Minaya, H, 3 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 3.44
Cedeno, H, 4 2-3 1 2 1 1 0 20 1.42
Gomez, H, 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 7 0.00
Soria, S, 14-17 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 2.75

Fillmyer pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.

Avilan pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Fillmyer 3-0, Avilan 1-0, Minaya 2-0, Gomez 2-1. HBP_Shields (Bonifacio), Avilan (Moustakas). WP_Shields 2, Keller, Fillmyer.

Umpires_Home, Tim Timmons; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Mike Winters.

T_3:34. A_19,361 (40,615).

