White Sox 9, Royals 6

|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Merrifield 2b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.305
|Bonifacio rf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.289
|Moustakas 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.253
|Perez c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.217
|Duda dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.238
|Dozier 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.210
|Gordon lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.248
|Escobar cf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.198
|Mondesi ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.232
|Totals
|35
|6
|7
|5
|3
|9
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Moncada 2b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|.230
|Sanchez 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.259
|Abreu 1b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.255
|Palka dh
|5
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.226
|1-Engel pr-dh
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.224
|Garcia rf
|5
|2
|3
|3
|0
|0
|.280
|Narvaez c
|4
|1
|2
|3
|1
|0
|.286
|Anderson ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.246
|LaMarre lf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.272
|Tilson cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.267
|Totals
|37
|9
|14
|9
|6
|4
|Kansas City
|002
|000
|220—6
|7
|1
|Chicago
|302
|002
|02x—9
|14
|2
1-ran for Palka in the 8th.
E_Escobar (8), Moncada (15), Sanchez (10). LOB_Kansas City 8, Chicago 10. 2B_Bonifacio (5), Gordon (10), Palka (9), Garcia (5). HR_Abreu (13), off Fillmyer; Garcia (4), off Hill; Narvaez (3), off McCarthy. RBIs_Merrifield (30), Bonifacio 2 (5), Perez (39), Escobar (21), Abreu (52), Palka (30), Garcia 3 (20), Narvaez 3 (17), LaMarre (9). SF_Perez.
Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 7 (Bonifacio 2, Perez, Duda, Dozier, Escobar 2); Chicago 5 (Sanchez 2, Abreu, Anderson 2). RISP_Kansas City 2 for 11; Chicago 5 for 18.
Runners moved up_Gordon, Narvaez. GIDP_Sanchez.
DP_Kansas City 1 (Mondesi, Dozier).
|Kansas City
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Keller, L, 2-4
|2
|2-3
|7
|5
|5
|4
|1
|70
|3.13
|Fillmyer
|2
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|2
|2
|56
|3.45
|Hill
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|27
|5.93
|Adam
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|4.22
|McCarthy
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|16
|3.69
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Shields, W, 4-10
|6
|2-3
|5
|4
|2
|2
|7
|109
|4.43
|Avilan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|4.05
|Minaya, H, 3
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3.44
|Cedeno, H, 4
|2-3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|20
|1.42
|Gomez, H, 1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|0.00
|Soria, S, 14-17
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|2.75
Fillmyer pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.
Avilan pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.
Inherited runners-scored_Fillmyer 3-0, Avilan 1-0, Minaya 2-0, Gomez 2-1. HBP_Shields (Bonifacio), Avilan (Moustakas). WP_Shields 2, Keller, Fillmyer.
Umpires_Home, Tim Timmons; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Mike Winters.
T_3:34. A_19,361 (40,615).
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.