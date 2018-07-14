White Sox 9, Royals 6

Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Merrifield 2b 4 2 2 1 1 0 .305 Bonifacio rf 4 1 1 2 0 2 .289 Moustakas 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .253 Perez c 4 0 1 1 0 1 .217 Duda dh 4 1 1 0 1 2 .238 Dozier 1b 3 1 0 0 1 1 .210 Gordon lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .248 Escobar cf 4 0 0 1 0 1 .198 Mondesi ss 4 1 1 0 0 1 .232 Totals 35 6 7 5 3 9

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Moncada 2b 2 1 0 0 3 1 .230 Sanchez 3b 4 1 1 0 1 1 .259 Abreu 1b 5 1 2 1 0 0 .255 Palka dh 5 2 3 1 0 0 .226 1-Engel pr-dh 0 1 0 0 0 0 .224 Garcia rf 5 2 3 3 0 0 .280 Narvaez c 4 1 2 3 1 0 .286 Anderson ss 5 0 1 0 0 1 .246 LaMarre lf 4 0 2 1 0 1 .272 Tilson cf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .267 Totals 37 9 14 9 6 4

Kansas City 002 000 220—6 7 1 Chicago 302 002 02x—9 14 2

1-ran for Palka in the 8th.

E_Escobar (8), Moncada (15), Sanchez (10). LOB_Kansas City 8, Chicago 10. 2B_Bonifacio (5), Gordon (10), Palka (9), Garcia (5). HR_Abreu (13), off Fillmyer; Garcia (4), off Hill; Narvaez (3), off McCarthy. RBIs_Merrifield (30), Bonifacio 2 (5), Perez (39), Escobar (21), Abreu (52), Palka (30), Garcia 3 (20), Narvaez 3 (17), LaMarre (9). SF_Perez.

Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 7 (Bonifacio 2, Perez, Duda, Dozier, Escobar 2); Chicago 5 (Sanchez 2, Abreu, Anderson 2). RISP_Kansas City 2 for 11; Chicago 5 for 18.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Gordon, Narvaez. GIDP_Sanchez.

DP_Kansas City 1 (Mondesi, Dozier).

Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Keller, L, 2-4 2 2-3 7 5 5 4 1 70 3.13 Fillmyer 2 1-3 3 1 1 2 2 56 3.45 Hill 1 2 1 1 0 1 27 5.93 Adam 1 0 0 0 0 0 11 4.22 McCarthy 1 2 2 2 0 0 16 3.69 Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Shields, W, 4-10 6 2-3 5 4 2 2 7 109 4.43 Avilan 0 0 0 0 0 0 6 4.05 Minaya, H, 3 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 3.44 Cedeno, H, 4 2-3 1 2 1 1 0 20 1.42 Gomez, H, 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 7 0.00 Soria, S, 14-17 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 2.75

Fillmyer pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.

Avilan pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Fillmyer 3-0, Avilan 1-0, Minaya 2-0, Gomez 2-1. HBP_Shields (Bonifacio), Avilan (Moustakas). WP_Shields 2, Keller, Fillmyer.

Umpires_Home, Tim Timmons; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Mike Winters.

T_3:34. A_19,361 (40,615).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.