White Sox cut reliever Bruce Rondon

July 11, 2018 7:26 pm
 
CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox have designated veteran reliever Bruce Rondon for assignment.

The 27-year-old Rondon went 2-3 with an 8.49 ERA and one save in 35 games with Chicago. The right-hander got one out and issued three walks in Tuesday night’s 14-2 loss to St. Louis.

Manager Rick Renteria said Rondon “wasn’t throwing enough strikes.”

The White Sox also purchased the contract of righty Jeanmar Gomez from Triple-A Charlotte before their game against the Cardinals on Wednesday night.

The 30-year-old Gomez was 5-0 with a 2.03 ERA and two saves in 30 relief appearances with Charlotte. He was 3-5 with 37 saves with Philadelphia in 2016.

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

