Wild sign RW Matt Read to 2-way contract

July 30, 2018 9:39 pm
 
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Wild have signed right wing Matt Read to a one-year, two-way contract.

The deal, which was done on Monday, will pay Read $650,000 in the NHL and $200,000 in the AHL. Read has played his first seven NHL seasons with the Philadelphia Flyers, totaling 87 goals, 100 assists and 508 hits in 437 career games. In 30 playoff games, he has five goals and five assists.

The 32-year-old Read split last season between the Flyers and their AHL affiliate. He had a standout four-year college career for Bemidji State in Minnesota, helping lead the Beavers to their only NCAA Frozen Four appearance in 2009.

___

For more AP NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

