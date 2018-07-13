Wimbledon Show Court Schedules

At The All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club
London
Novak Djokovic (12), Serbia, leads Rafael Nadal (2), Spain, 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (9), completion of suspended match.
Angelique Kerber (11), Germany, vs. Serena Williams (25), United States
Michael Venus, New Zealand and Raven Klaasen (13), South Africa, vs. Mike Bryan, United States and Jack Sock (7), United States
Barbora Krejcikova, Czech Republic and Katerina Siniakova (3), Czech Republic, vs. Kveta Peschke, Czech Republic and Nicole Melichar (12), United States
Iga Swiatek, Poland, vs. Leonie Kung, Switzerland
Brandon Nakashima, United States and Tyler Zink, United States, vs. Nicolas Mejia, Colombia and Ondrej Styler (6), Czech Republic
Xiyu Wang, China and Xin Yu Wang (1), China, vs. Maria Lourdes Carle, Argentina and Cori Gauff (4), United States
Dalayna Hewitt, United States and Peyton Stearns, United States, vs. Caty Mcnally, United States and Whitney Osuigwe (2), United States
Otto Virtanen, Finland and Yanki Erel, Turkey, vs. James Story, Britain and Harry Wendelken, Britain
