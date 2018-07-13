Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Wimbledon Show Court Schedules

July 13, 2018 7:40 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

At The All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club

London

Centre Court

Novak Djokovic (12), Serbia, leads Rafael Nadal (2), Spain, 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (9), completion of suspended match.

Angelique Kerber (11), Germany, vs. Serena Williams (25), United States

Michael Venus, New Zealand and Raven Klaasen (13), South Africa, vs. Mike Bryan, United States and Jack Sock (7), United States

Barbora Krejcikova, Czech Republic and Katerina Siniakova (3), Czech Republic, vs. Kveta Peschke, Czech Republic and Nicole Melichar (12), United States

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement
Court 1

Iga Swiatek, Poland, vs. Leonie Kung, Switzerland

Court 12

Brandon Nakashima, United States and Tyler Zink, United States, vs. Nicolas Mejia, Colombia and Ondrej Styler (6), Czech Republic

Court 18

Xiyu Wang, China and Xin Yu Wang (1), China, vs. Maria Lourdes Carle, Argentina and Cori Gauff (4), United States

Dalayna Hewitt, United States and Peyton Stearns, United States, vs. Caty Mcnally, United States and Whitney Osuigwe (2), United States

Otto Virtanen, Finland and Yanki Erel, Turkey, vs. James Story, Britain and Harry Wendelken, Britain

        On DoD: Pentagon IG highlights more than 1,500 open recommendations, some dating back a decade

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington