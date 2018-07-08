Wings-Liberty, Box

DALLAS (97)

Cambage 7-16 5-6 19, Diggins-Smith 9-13 11-14 32, Gray 5-7 3-4 15, Johnson 3-9 2-2 8, Thornton 2-4 2-2 7, Davis 1-2 0-0 2, George 0-3 0-0 0, Powers 0-3 0-0 0, Romero 0-0 1-2 1, Stevens 5-8 2-2 13. Totals 32-65 26-32 97.

NEW YORK (87)

Charles 9-21 6-7 26, Hartley 0-6 2-2 2, Prince 4-8 2-3 11, Vaughn 0-2 0-0 0, Zellous 4-9 1-2 9, Allen 2-3 0-0 5, Boyd 1-2 6-6 8, Nurse 2-7 1-2 6, Rodgers 2-8 1-2 6, Stokes 1-2 0-0 2, Zahui B 5-7 0-4 12. Totals 30-75 19-28 87.

Dallas 30 17 26 24—97 New York 22 15 23 27—87

3-Point Goals_Dallas 7-21 (Diggins-Smith 3-5, Gray 2-4, Thornton 1-1, Stevens 1-2, Davis 0-1, Cambage 0-1, Johnson 0-2, Powers 0-2, George 0-3), New York 8-24 (Zahui B 2-3, Charles 2-3, Allen 1-1, Nurse 1-4, Prince 1-4, Rodgers 1-5, Zellous 0-1, Hartley 0-3). Fouled Out_Zahui B. Rebounds_Dallas 40 (Cambage 12), New York 30 (Charles 9). Assists_Dallas 19 (Gray 6), New York 17 (Boyd 5). Total Fouls_Dallas 18, New York 22. Technicals_Cambage, Dallas coach Wings (Defensive three second), Zellous, Zahui B. A_1,719 (5,000).

