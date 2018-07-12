Listen Live Sports

Wings pull away for 5th straight win, 92-77 over Sparks

July 12, 2018 10:18 pm
 
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Skylar Diggins-Smith had 22 points and 11 assists, helping the Dallas Wings beat the Los Angeles Sparks 92-77 on Thursday night for their fifth consecutive victory.

Dallas (12-8) had its lead cut to 71-70 after the Sparks’ Riquna Williams hit a 3-pointer with 7:52 to go. The Wings then went on a 21-2 run before the Sparks (13-9) scored the final five points of the game.

Azura Stevens had 16 points for Dallas, and Cayla George and Liz Cambage each scored 12.

Dallas took the season series with the win. The Wings won 101-72 in Dallas on June 22, and the Sparks won 87-83 in Los Angeles four days later.

Candace Parker had 21 points, Williams scored 16 and Nneka Ogwumike added 12 for the Sparks.

Los Angeles has lost six of its last eight.

