Wings-Sky, Box

DALLAS (99)

Cambage 6-10 11-12 23, Diggins-Smith 8-19 5-5 21, Gray 4-11 4-4 13, Johnson 1-4 0-0 3, Thornton 4-10 2-2 12, Davis 3-8 2-4 11, George 0-0 0-0 0, Romero 0-0 2-2 2, Stevens 4-9 6-8 14. Totals 30-71 32-37 99.

CHICAGO (114)

DeShields 6-17 3-4 17, Dolson 6-9 0-0 14, Quigley 6-11 5-5 21, Vandersloot 4-5 3-4 13, Williams 4-7 0-0 9, Coates 1-5 2-3 4, Copper 9-10 4-5 23, Harper 1-1 0-0 2, Montgomery 0-0 0-0 0, Ndour 1-1 0-0 2, Parker 4-8 1-1 9. Totals 42-74 18-22 114.

Dallas 24 28 24 23— 99 Chicago 31 26 32 25—114

3-Point Goals_Dallas 7-27 (Davis 3-6, Thornton 2-7, Johnson 1-2, Gray 1-4, Cambage 0-1, Stevens 0-2, Diggins-Smith 0-5), Chicago 12-25 (Quigley 4-9, Vandersloot 2-3, Dolson 2-4, DeShields 2-5, Williams 1-1, Copper 1-2, Parker 0-1). Fouled Out_Quigley. Rebounds_Dallas 29 (Stevens 9), Chicago 39 (Vandersloot 10). Assists_Dallas 19 (Diggins-Smith, Cambage 5), Chicago 29 (Vandersloot 15). Total Fouls_Dallas 18, Chicago 28. Technicals_Davis, Dallas coach Fred Williams 2. A_4,962 (10,387).

