Wings-Sparks, Box

DALLAS (92)

A.Gray 1-3 0-0 2, Cambage 6-10 0-0 12, Diggins-Smith 8-16 2-3 22, Johnson 4-9 3-4 11, Thornton 2-6 2-2 6, Davis 3-5 0-0 6, George 6-7 0-0 12, Powers 1-5 3-3 5, Romero 0-0 0-0 0, Stevens 5-11 6-6 16. Totals 36-72 16-18 92.

LOS ANGELES (77)

Beard 0-0 0-0 0, C.Gray 3-12 0-0 6, Ogwumike 4-9 4-6 12, Parker 6-11 9-12 21, Sims 2-6 3-3 7, Carson 3-8 3-3 9, Lavender 2-6 0-0 4, Samuelson 0-0 0-0 0, Vadeeva 1-1 0-0 2, Williams 6-9 0-0 16. Totals 27-62 19-24 77.

Dallas 21 27 21 23—92 Los Angeles 19 31 15 12—77

3-Point Goals_Dallas 4-22 (Diggins-Smith 4-9, Johnson 0-1, George 0-1, A.Gray 0-2, Stevens 0-3, Thornton 0-3, Powers 0-3), Los Angeles 4-17 (Williams 4-6, Ogwumike 0-1, Sims 0-1, Parker 0-2, C.Gray 0-3, Carson 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Dallas 36 (Johnson 7), Los Angeles 27 (Parker 7). Assists_Dallas 22 (Diggins-Smith 11), Los Angeles 16 (C.Gray 5). Total Fouls_Dallas 18, Los Angeles 15. Technicals_Cambage 2. Ejected_Cambage. A_13,502 (18,997).

