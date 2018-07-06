Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Woman ran school as front for foreign athletes to avoid ICE

July 6, 2018 10:46 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina woman has pleaded guilty to falsely enrolling foreign teens sought by basketball recruiters and coaches in her small private school.

WSOC-TV reports that Evelyn Mack faces up to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty Monday to a felony charge of concealing, harboring or shielding unlawful aliens. A federal indictment says she took about $1,000 per student from recruiters to falsely represent around 75 teens as students in Evelyn Mack Academy.

The Charlotte Observer reports that the school, which she’s run since 2000, was authorized to enroll high school students under F1 visas. The indictment says she entered false information into the Department of Homeland Security system to avoid detection by Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Court records show Mack turned herself in March 2.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

___

Information from: The Charlotte Observer, http://www.charlotteobserver.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington