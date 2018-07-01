Listen Live Sports

Wondolowski caps Quakes’ rally for 3-3 draw with Galaxy

July 1, 2018 12:13 am
 
STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Chris Wondolowski scored twice and the San Jose Earthquakes overcame a two-goal deficit to tie the Los Angeles Galaxy 3-3 on Saturday night in the second California Clasico of the season.

Wondolowski tied it on a penalty kick in the 69th minute. Danny Hoesen drew the penalty with a foul in the area against Michael Ciani. Wondolowski has 140 goals, five behind Landon Donovan’s MLS record.

Valeri Qazaishvili pulled the Earthquakes to 3-2 in the 39th minute with a right-footed shot from the top of the penalty arc.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic opened the scoring for the Galaxy just before the end of the first minute with a one-time volley of Chris Pontius’ header. Ibrahimovic made it 3-1 in the 25th minute with a free kick under the wall.

Wondolowski tied it at 1 in the 15th minute on a putback off his saved penalty attempt. Magnus Eriksson drew the foul against Bradford Jamieson in the area.

Romain Alessandrini made it 2-1 for the Galaxy in the 20th minute with a free kick from just outside the right side of the penalty area.

