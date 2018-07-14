World Cup Final Scores

2014 — Germany 1, Argentina 0, OT

2010 — Spain 1, Netherlands 0, OT

2006 — Italy 1, France 1, Italy won 5-3 on penalty kicks

2002 — Brazil 2, Germany 0

1998 — France 3, Brazil 0

1994 — Brazil 0, Italy 0, Brazil won 3-2 on penalty kicks

1990 — West Germany 1, Argentina 0

1986 — Argentina 3, West Germany 2

1982 — Italy 3, West Germany 1

1978 — Argentina 3, Netherlands 1, OT

1974 — West Germany 2, Netherlands 1

1970 — Brazil 4, Italy 1

1966 — England 4, West Germany 2, OT

1962 — Brazil 3, Czechoslovakia 1

1958 — Brazil 5, Sweden 2

1954 — West Germany 3, Hungary 2

1950 — x-Uruguay 2, Brazil 1

1938 — Italy 4, Hungary 2

1934 — Italy 2, Czechoslovakia 1, OT

1930 — Uruguay 4, Argentina 2

x-last game of tournament, but technically not a final

