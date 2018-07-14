World Cup Final Scores

2014 — Germany 1, Argentina 0, OT
2010 — Spain 1, Netherlands 0, OT
2006 — Italy 1, France 1, Italy won 5-3 on penalty kicks
2002 — Brazil 2, Germany 0
1998 — France 3, Brazil 0
1994 — Brazil 0, Italy 0, Brazil won 3-2 on penalty kicks
1990 — West Germany 1, Argentina 0
1986 — Argentina 3, West Germany 2
1982 — Italy 3, West Germany 1
1978 — Argentina 3, Netherlands 1, OT
1974 — West Germany 2, Netherlands 1
1970 — Brazil 4, Italy 1
1966 — England 4, West Germany 2, OT
1962 — Brazil 3, Czechoslovakia 1
1958 — Brazil 5, Sweden 2
1954 — West Germany 3, Hungary 2
1950 — x-Uruguay 2, Brazil 1
1938 — Italy 4, Hungary 2
1934 — Italy 2, Czechoslovakia 1, OT
1930 — Uruguay 4, Argentina 2
x-last game of tournament, but technically not a final
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.