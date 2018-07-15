Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
World Cup Penalty Kicks

July 15, 2018 4:50 pm
 
Penalty kicks awarded in each World Cup and the total of goals resulting from penalty kicks:

Year PK G
2018 29 22
2014 13 12
2010 15 9
2006 17 13
2002 18 13
1998 18 17
1994 15 15
1990 18 13
1986 16 12
1982 10 8
1978 14 12
1974 8 6
1970 5 5
1966 8 8
1962 8 8
1958 10 7
1954 8 7
1950 3 3
1938 5 3
1934 4 3
1930 5 4
Total 247 200

Source: FIFA

