The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
World Series of Poker draws more than 123K players in 2018

July 23, 2018 3:20 pm
 
LAS VEGAS (AP) — The World Series of Poker has set an attendance record for the sixth consecutive year.

Organizers on Monday announced the 50-day poker extravaganza in Las Vegas drew 123,865 players this summer.

The prize pool of the 78-event series at the Rio All-Suite Hotel and Casino was the largest in its 49-year history, amounting to more than $266 million. That’s an increase of more than $35 million compared to last year.

A record 18,105 participants got a cut of the prize pool. Twenty-eight of them earned at least $1 million.

The series’ marquee no-limit Texas Hold ’em main event saw 7,874 entries, making it the second largest in the series’ history.

Indianapolis resident John Cynn won the main event July 15. He took home $8.8 million and a diamond-encrusted gold bracelet.

