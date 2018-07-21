World TeamTennis Glance

|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Philadelphia
|4
|1
|.800
|—
|Orange County
|3
|2
|.600
|1
|San Diego
|3
|2
|.600
|1
|Washington
|4
|3
|.571
|1
|Springfield
|2
|3
|.400
|2
|New York
|1
|6
|.143
|4
|Friday’s Matches
San Diego 23, New York 18
Philadelphia 21, Washington 14
Orange County 20, Springfield 19
Washington 20, New York 18
Philadelphia at Springfield, 7 p.m.
San Diego at Orange County, 8 p.m.
