World TeamTennis Glance

All Times EDT W L Pct. GB Philadelphia 4 1 .800 — Orange County 3 2 .600 1 San Diego 3 2 .600 1 Washington 4 3 .571 1 Springfield 2 3 .400 2 New York 1 6 .143 4 Saturday’s Matches

Washington 20, New York 18

Sunday’s Matches

Philadelphia at Springfield, 7 p.m.

San Diego at Orange County, 8 p.m.

Monday’s Matches

Washington at New York, 7 p.m.

Orange County at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Match

Springfield at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

