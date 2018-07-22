World TeamTennis Glance

|All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Philadelphia
|4
|1
|.800
|—
|Washington
|4
|2
|.667
|½
|San Diego
|3
|2
|.600
|1
|Orange County
|3
|2
|.600
|1
|Springfield
|2
|3
|.400
|2
|New York
|0
|6
|.000
|4½
|Saturday’s Matches
Washington 20, New York 18
Philadelphia at Springfield, 7 p.m.
San Diego at Orange County, 8 p.m.
Washington at New York, 7 p.m.
Orange County at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Springfield at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
