Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

World TeamTennis Glance

July 22, 2018 9:54 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
All Times EDT
W L Pct. GB
Philadelphia 5 1 .833
Washington 4 2 .667 1
San Diego 3 2 .600
Orange County 3 2 .600
Springfield 2 4 .333 3
New York 0 6 .000 5
Saturday’s Matches

Washington 20, New York 18

Sunday’s Matches

Philadelphia 24, Springfield 19

San Diego at Orange County, 8 p.m.

Monday’s Matches

Washington at New York, 7 p.m.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

Orange County at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Match

Springfield at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington