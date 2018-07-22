World TeamTennis Glance

All Times EDT W L Pct. GB Philadelphia 5 1 .833 — Washington 4 2 .667 1 San Diego 4 2 .667 1 Orange County 3 3 .500 2 Springfield 2 4 .333 3 New York 0 6 .000 5 Saturday’s Matches

Washington 20, New York 18

Sunday’s Matches

Philadelphia 24, Springfield 19

San Diego 19, Orange County 17

Monday’s Matches

Washington at New York, 7 p.m.

Orange County at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Match

Springfield at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

