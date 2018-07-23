World TeamTennis Glance

|All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Philadelphia
|5
|1
|.833
|—
|Washington
|4
|2
|.667
|1
|San Diego
|4
|2
|.667
|1
|Orange County
|3
|3
|.500
|2
|Springfield
|2
|4
|.333
|3
|New York
|0
|6
|.000
|5
|Monday’s Matches
Washington at New York, 7 p.m.
Orange County at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Springfield at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
San Diego at Washington, 7 p.m.
Orange County at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Springfield at New York, 7 p.m.
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.