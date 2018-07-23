Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

World TeamTennis Glance

July 23, 2018 9:43 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
All Times EDT
W L Pct. GB
Philadelphia 5 1 .833
Washington 5 2 .714 ½
San Diego 4 2 .667 1
Orange County 3 3 .500 2
Springfield 2 4 .333 3
New York 0 7 .000
Monday’s Matches

Washington 24, New York 14

Orange County at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Match

Springfield at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Matches

San Diego at Washington, 7 p.m.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

Orange County at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Springfield at New York, 7 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington