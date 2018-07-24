World TeamTennis Glance

All Times EDT W L Pct. GB Philadelphia 6 1 .857 — Washington 5 2 .714 1 San Diego 5 2 .714 1 Orange County 3 4 .429 3 Springfield 2 5 .286 4 New York 0 7 .000 6 Tuesday’s Match

Philadelphia 23, Springfield 12

Wednesday’s Matches

San Diego at Washington, 7 p.m.

Orange County at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Springfield at New York, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Matches

San Diego at Philadelphia, noon

Orange County at New York, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Washington, 7 p.m.

