World TeamTennis Glance

|All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Philadelphia
|7
|1
|.875
|—
|Washington
|6
|2
|.750
|1
|San Diego
|5
|3
|.625
|2
|Orange County
|3
|5
|.375
|4
|Springfield
|3
|5
|.375
|4
|New York
|0
|8
|.000
|7
|Wednesday’s Matches
Washington 21, San Diego 20 (7-6 STB)
Philadelphia 24, Orange County 16
Springfield 25, New York 17
San Diego at Philadelphia, noon
Orange County at New York, 7 p.m.
Springfield at Washington, 7 p.m.
Washington at Philadelphia, 8 p.m.
