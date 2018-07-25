World TeamTennis Glance

All Times EDT W L Pct. GB Philadelphia 7 1 .875 — Washington 6 2 .750 1 San Diego 5 3 .625 2 Orange County 3 5 .375 4 Springfield 3 5 .375 4 New York 0 8 .000 7 Wednesday’s Matches

Washington 21, San Diego 20 (7-6 STB)

Philadelphia 24, Orange County 16

Springfield 25, New York 17

Thursday’s Matches

San Diego at Philadelphia, noon

Orange County at New York, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Washington, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Match

Washington at Philadelphia, 8 p.m.

