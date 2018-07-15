World TeamTennis Glance

W L Pct. GB Philadelphia 1 0 1.000 — Washington 1 0 1.000 — San Diego 0 0 .000 —½ Springfield 0 0 .000 —½ New York 0 1 .000 1 Orange County 0 1 .000 1 Sunday’s Matches

Washington 22, New York 18

Philadelphia 23, Orange County 16, EP

Springfield at San Diego, 9 p.m.

Monday’s Matches

New York at Washington, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Orange County, 9 p.m.

Philadelphia at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Matches

Orange County at Washington, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at New York, 7 p.m.

San Diego at Springfield, 8 p.m.

