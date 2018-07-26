World TeamTennis Glance

All Times EDT W L Pct. GB Philadelphia 8 1 .889 — Washington 6 3 .667 2 San Diego 5 4 .556 3 Orange County 4 5 .444 4 Springfield 4 5 .444 4 New York 0 9 .000 8 Thursday’s Matches

Philadelphia 25, San Diego 12

Orange County 22, New York 14

Springfield 22, Washington 15

Friday’s Match

Washington at Philadelphia, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Matches

Philadelphia at Washington, 5 p.m.

New York at Springfield, 8 p.m.

Orange County at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Matches

New York at Orange County 8 p.m.

