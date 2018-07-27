Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

World TeamTennis Glance

July 27, 2018 11:22 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
All Times EDT
W L Pct. GB
Philadelphia 9 1 .900
Washington 6 4 .600 3
San Diego 5 4 .556
Orange County 4 5 .444
Springfield 4 5 .444
New York 0 9 .000
Thursday’s Matches

Philadelphia 25, San Diego 12

Orange County 22, New York 14

Springfield 22, Washington 15

Friday’s Match

Philadelphia 23, Washington 18

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement
Saturday’s Matches

Philadelphia at Washington, 5 p.m.

New York at Springfield, 8 p.m.

Orange County at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Matches

New York at Orange County 8 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington