World TeamTennis Glance

All Times EDT W L Pct. GB Philadelphia 10 1 .909 — San Diego 5 4 .556 4 Washington 6 5 .545 4 Orange County 4 5 .444 5 Springfield 4 5 .444 5 New York 0 9 .000 9 Friday’s Match

Philadelphia 23, Washington 18

Saturday’s Matches

Philadelphia 23, Washington 19, EP

New York at Springfield, 8 p.m.

Orange County at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Advertisement

Sunday’s Matches

New York at Orange County 8 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.