World TeamTennis Glance

All Times EDT W L Pct. GB Philadelphia 10 1 .909 — San Diego 5 4 .556 4 Washington 6 5 .545 4 Springfield 5 5 .500 4½ Orange County 4 5 .444 5 New York 0 10 .000 9½ Friday’s Match

Philadelphia 23, Washington 18

Saturday’s Matches

Philadelphia 23, Washington 19, EP

Springfield 21, New York 20, STB

Orange County at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Advertisement

Sunday’s Matches

New York at Orange County 8 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.