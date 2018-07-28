World TeamTennis Glance

|All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Philadelphia
|10
|1
|.909
|—
|San Diego
|5
|4
|.556
|4
|Washington
|6
|5
|.545
|4
|Springfield
|5
|5
|.500
|4½
|Orange County
|4
|5
|.444
|5
|New York
|0
|10
|.000
|9½
|Friday’s Match
Philadelphia 23, Washington 18
Philadelphia 23, Washington 19, EP
Springfield 21, New York 20, STB
Orange County at San Diego, 10 p.m.
New York at Orange County 8 p.m.
