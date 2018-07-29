World TeamTennis Glance

|All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Philadelphia
|10
|1
|.909
|—
|San Diego
|6
|4
|.600
|3½
|Washington
|6
|5
|.545
|4
|Springfield
|5
|5
|.500
|4½
|Orange County
|4
|6
|.400
|5½
|New York
|0
|10
|.000
|9½
|Friday’s Match
Philadelphia 23, Washington 18
Philadelphia 23, Washington 19, EP
Springfield 21, New York 20, STB
San Diego 23, Orange County 18
New York at Orange County 8 p.m.
