World TeamTennis Glance

All Times EDT W L Pct. GB Philadelphia 10 1 .909 — San Diego 6 4 .600 3½ Springfield 6 5 .545 4 Washington 6 6 .500 4½ Orange County 5 6 .455 5 New York 0 11 .000 10 Monday’s Matches

Springfield 22, Washington 21

New York at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Matches

Philadelphia at Springfield, 8 p.m.

San Diego at Orange County, 9 p.m.

Advertisement

Wednesday’s Matches

New York at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Orange County, 9 p.m.

Washington at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.