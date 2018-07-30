World TeamTennis Glance

|All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Philadelphia
|10
|1
|.909
|—
|San Diego
|6
|4
|.600
|3½
|Springfield
|6
|5
|.545
|4
|Washington
|6
|6
|.500
|4½
|Orange County
|5
|6
|.455
|5
|New York
|0
|11
|.000
|10
|Monday’s Matches
Springfield 22, Washington 21
New York at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Springfield, 8 p.m.
San Diego at Orange County, 9 p.m.
New York at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Springfield at Orange County, 9 p.m.
Washington at San Diego, 10 p.m.
