World TeamTennis Glance

All Times EDT W L Pct. GB x-Philadelphia 10 1 .909 — Springfield 6 5 .545 4 San Diego 6 5 .545 4 Washington 6 6 .500 4½ Orange County 5 6 .455 5 New York 1 11 .083 9½

x-Clinched No. 1 seed in finals

Monday’s Matches

Springfield 22, Washington 21

New York 21, San Diego 17

Tuesday’s Matches

Philadelphia at Springfield, 8 p.m.

San Diego at Orange County, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Matches

New York at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Orange County, 9 p.m.

Washington at San Diego, 10 p.m.

