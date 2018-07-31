Listen Live Sports

World TeamTennis Glance

July 31, 2018 12:33 am
 
All Times EDT
W L Pct. GB
x-Philadelphia 10 1 .909
Springfield 6 5 .545 4
San Diego 6 5 .545 4
Washington 6 6 .500
Orange County 5 6 .455 5
New York 1 11 .083

x-Clinched No. 1 seed in finals

Monday’s Matches

Springfield 22, Washington 21

New York 21, San Diego 17

Tuesday’s Matches

Philadelphia at Springfield, 8 p.m.

San Diego at Orange County, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Matches

New York at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Orange County, 9 p.m.

Washington at San Diego, 10 p.m.

