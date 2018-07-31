World TeamTennis Glance

|All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Philadelphia
|11
|1
|.917
|—
|San Diego
|7
|5
|.583
|4
|Springfield
|6
|6
|.500
|5
|Washington
|6
|6
|.500
|5
|Orange County
|5
|7
|.417
|6
|New York
|1
|11
|.083
|10
x-clinched No. 1 seed in finals
Philadelphia 20, Springfield 18
San Diego 24, Orange County 19
New York at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Springfield at Orange County, 9 p.m.
Washington at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Philadelphia at New York, 7 p.m.
Washington at Orange County, 9 p.m.
Springfield at San Diego, 10 p.m.
End Regular Season
No. 2 at Philadelphia, 2 p.m.
