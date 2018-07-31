World TeamTennis Glance

All Times EDT W L Pct. GB x-Philadelphia 11 1 .917 — San Diego 7 5 .583 4 Springfield 6 6 .500 5 Washington 6 6 .500 5 Orange County 5 7 .417 6 New York 1 11 .083 10

x-clinched No. 1 seed in finals

Tuesday’s Matches

Philadelphia 20, Springfield 18

San Diego 24, Orange County 19

Wednesday’s Matches

New York at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Orange County, 9 p.m.

Washington at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Matches

Philadelphia at New York, 7 p.m.

Washington at Orange County, 9 p.m.

Springfield at San Diego, 10 p.m.

End Regular Season

Sunday’s Match Final

No. 2 at Philadelphia, 2 p.m.

