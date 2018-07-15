Listen Live Sports

World TeamTennis Glance

July 15, 2018 11:06 pm
 
W L Pct. GB
Philadelphia 1 0 1.000
San Diego 1 0 .000
Washington 1 0 1.000
New York 0 1 .000 1
Orange County 0 1 .000 1
Springfield 0 1 .000 1
Sunday’s Matches

Washington 22, New York 18

Philadelphia 23, Orange County 16, EP

San Diego 21, Springfield 12

Monday’s Matches

New York at Washington, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Orange County, 9 p.m.

Philadelphia at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Matches

Orange County at Washington, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at New York, 7 p.m.

San Diego at Springfield, 8 p.m.

