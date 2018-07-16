Listen Live Sports

World TeamTennis Glance

July 16, 2018 11:42 pm
 
W L Pct. GB
Washington 2 0 1.000
Philadelphia 1 0 1.000 ½
San Diego 1 0 1.000 ½
Orange County 1 1 .500 1
New York 0 2 .000 2
Springfield 0 2 .000 2
Sunday’s Matches

Washington 22, New York 18

Philadelphia 23, Orange County 16, EP

San Diego 21, Springfield 12

Monday’s Matches

Washington 21, New York 20, (7-4 STB)

Orange County 22, Springfield 16

Philadelphia at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Matches

Orange County at Washington, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at New York, 7 p.m.

San Diego at Springfield, 8 p.m.

