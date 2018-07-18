Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

World TeamTennis Glance

July 18, 2018 10:15 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
W L Pct. GB
Philadelphia 3 0 1.000
Washington 3 0 1.000
San Diego 1 1 .500
Orange County 1 2 .333 2
Springfield 0 2 .000
New York 0 3 .000 3
Monday’s Matches

Washington 21, New York 20, (7-4 STB)

Orange County 22, Springfield 16

Philadelphia 22, San Diego 17

Wednesday’s Matches

Philadelphia 21, New York 17

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

Washington 22, Orange County 18

San Diego at Springfield, 8 p.m.

Thursday’s Matches

Orange County at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

San Diego at Washington, 7 p.m.

New York at Springfield, 7 p.m.

        FBI launches unprecedented hiring surge for data scientists

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington