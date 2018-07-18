World TeamTennis Glance

|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Philadelphia
|3
|0
|1.000
|—
|Washington
|3
|0
|1.000
|—
|San Diego
|1
|1
|.500
|1½
|Orange County
|1
|2
|.333
|2
|Springfield
|0
|2
|.000
|2½
|New York
|0
|3
|.000
|3
|Monday’s Matches
Washington 21, New York 20, (7-4 STB)
Orange County 22, Springfield 16
Philadelphia 22, San Diego 17
Philadelphia 21, New York 17
Washington 22, Orange County 18
San Diego at Springfield, 8 p.m.
Orange County at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
San Diego at Washington, 7 p.m.
New York at Springfield, 7 p.m.
