World TeamTennis Glance

W L Pct. GB Philadelphia 3 0 1.000 — Washington 3 0 1.000 — San Diego 1 1 .500 1½ Orange County 1 2 .333 2 Springfield 0 2 .000 2½ New York 0 3 .000 3 Monday’s Matches

Washington 21, New York 20, (7-4 STB)

Orange County 22, Springfield 16

Philadelphia 22, San Diego 17

Wednesday’s Matches

Philadelphia 21, New York 17

Washington 22, Orange County 18

San Diego at Springfield, 8 p.m.

Thursday’s Matches

Orange County at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

San Diego at Washington, 7 p.m.

New York at Springfield, 7 p.m.

