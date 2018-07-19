Listen Live Sports

World TeamTennis Glance

July 19, 2018 10:47 pm
 
W L Pct. GB
Philadelphia 3 1 .750
Washington 3 2 .600 ½
Orange County 2 2 .500 1
San Diego 2 2 .500 1
Springfield 2 2 .500 1
New York 1 4 .200
Thursday’s Matches

Orange County 20, Philadelphia 16

San Diego 25, Washington 13

Springfield 23, New York 22

Friday’s Matches

San Diego at New York, 7 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Orange County at Springfield 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Matches

New York at Washington, 5:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Matches

Philadelphia at Springfield, 7 p.m.

San Diego at Orange County, 8 p.m.

