World TeamTennis Glance

July 20, 2018 10:04 pm
 
W L Pct. GB
Philadelphia 4 1 .800
San Diego 3 2 .600 1
Washington 3 3 .500
Orange County 2 2 .500
Springfield 2 2 .500
New York 1 5 .167
Thursday’s Matches

Orange County 20, Philadelphia 16

San Diego 25, Washington 13

Springfield 23, New York 22

Friday’s Matches

San Diego 23, New York 18

Philadelphia 21, Washington 14

Orange County at Springfield 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Matches

New York at Washington, 5:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Matches

Philadelphia at Springfield, 7 p.m.

San Diego at Orange County, 8 p.m.

