World TeamTennis Glance

|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Philadelphia
|4
|1
|.800
|—
|San Diego
|3
|2
|.600
|1
|Washington
|3
|3
|.500
|1½
|Orange County
|2
|2
|.500
|1½
|Springfield
|2
|2
|.500
|1½
|New York
|1
|5
|.167
|3½
|Thursday’s Matches
Orange County 20, Philadelphia 16
San Diego 25, Washington 13
Springfield 23, New York 22
San Diego 23, New York 18
Philadelphia 21, Washington 14
Orange County at Springfield 8 p.m.
New York at Washington, 5:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Springfield, 7 p.m.
San Diego at Orange County, 8 p.m.
