World TeamTennis Glance

W L Pct. GB Philadelphia 4 1 .800 — San Diego 3 2 .600 1 Washington 3 3 .500 1½ Orange County 2 2 .500 1½ Springfield 2 2 .500 1½ New York 1 5 .167 3½ Thursday’s Matches

Orange County 20, Philadelphia 16

San Diego 25, Washington 13

Springfield 23, New York 22

Friday’s Matches

San Diego 23, New York 18

Advertisement

Philadelphia 21, Washington 14

Orange County at Springfield 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Matches

New York at Washington, 5:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Matches

Philadelphia at Springfield, 7 p.m.

San Diego at Orange County, 8 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.